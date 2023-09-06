NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jack E. Garrett, 81, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 1, 2023.

He was born on September 2, 1941, the oldest of seven children, to Gerald and Shirley (Stowe) Garrett in New Castle, Pennsylvania.

On April 9, 1980, he married his late wife, Margie. Jack was employed at General Motors for many years, and the day after his retirement he started his career as a part time worker at many area golf courses.

He golfed locally and traveled with area leagues. A lover of all sports, Jack particularly enjoyed following local sports talent as they progressed in their achievements.

Mr. Garrett loved his large family. To him Thanksgiving was very special, as it became a yearly family reunion. He was a supportive friend who always showed up to help those in need. He and his late wife, Margie, loved to ride his motorcycle and they traveled the country throughout the years.

Jack leaves behind to cherish his memory his children Sharon (Mark) McCosby, Jay (Tanya) Garrett, Pamela Garrett, Elizabeth (Jim) Huffman and Joseph Avry; grandchildren Meagan, Anthony, Stefan, Shayne, Alexa, Spencer, Abigail, Natalie, Anna, Brandon and Madalyn; great- granddaughter Violet; his siblings brothers Wayne Garrett of Walterboro, South Carolina, Rance Garrett of Riverside, California, and Mark Garrett of Bradford, Pennsylvania, and sister Heidi Stewart of Plain Grove, Pennsylvania; and his former wife Sandra McFarland.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Margie, siblings Faye Costarell and Dale Garrett.

In following Jack’s wishes there will be no services.

