

KINSMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jack Arden Warner, Jr. of Kinsman passed away at home on Monday, April 3, 2023, at 3:11 p.m. He was 65 years old.

Jack was born in Warren on February 27, 1958, the son of the late Jack A. Warner, Sr. and Rosemary Egan Warner.

He was a graduate of Maplewood High School.

Mr. Warner recently retired after 47 years of employment as a millwright for Bayloff Stamped Products the former Target Stamped Products in Kinsman, Ohio.

Earlier in life Jack enjoyed riding motorcycles.

Jack is survived by a stepfather, Charles Marshall Sr.; five siblings, Darlene Mitchell, Susan Warner, Annette Bunch, Hope Warner, and Charles Marshall, Jr. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his father, Jack was preceded in death by his mother Rosemary Marshall; a sister, Mary Jo Campana.

At Jack’s request there will be no calling hours or funeral service.

