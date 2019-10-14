Ivowen R. Triplett, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ivowen R. Triplett, 78 passed away on Monday, October 7, 2019 at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren, Ohio.



Ivowen known as Ivy was born on September 6, 1941 in Richwood, West Virginia, the daughter of Harry and Iva Marie (O’Dell) Scharf.



She was a dedicated homemaker and Nana to her grandchildren.

Wherever her children traveled she requested pictures of the sunsets they saw.



She will be missed by her children, Michael (Becky) Parsons, Vicki Parsons, Brett (Melody) Triplett and Matthew (Amanda) Triplett; eight grandchildren and a sister, Caroline Scharf.



She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Ivan and her fiancé, Ed Miller.



A private memorial service will be held at a later date.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Fort Hill Christian Youth Camp, 13500 Fort Hill Road, Hillsboro, OH 45133.



