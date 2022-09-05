AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irmgard Emma Emrich, 88, was called home to the Lord after a brief illness on Saturday, September 3, 2022.

Irma, as she was fondly known, was born July 13, 1934, in Zeysen Kreis Lyck, East Prussia, Germany. She was the daughter of August and Emma Kowalczik.

Irma came to the United States in 1955 with her husband Martin Emrich.

Irma was an active member of Bethel Lutheran Church in Boardman.

She was a member of the Youngstown Saxon Club. She was known by her family as the “flower lady” for her love of flowers and gardening. She also had a fierce devotion and love for the Cleveland Indians. To know her was to love and be loved by her. She was adored by, and will be missed by, countless friends and family.

To carry on her legacy Irma leaves her two children, Martin (Jody) W. Emrich of Austintown and Lisa (Todd) Smith of Canfield; five grandchildren, Melanie (Bryan) Perry, Marty (Kaitlin) Emrich, Sarah (Frank) Gordon, Amanda (Fritz) Foraker and Mark (Theresa) Cramer; six great-grandchildren, Tyler and Matthew Perry, Emma and Brooke Gordon and Evangeline and Elayna Foraker and a beloved granddog, Finnegan.

Irma was preceded in death by her husband and parents; three sisters, Ilse, Inge and Sigrid and great-granddaughter, Brianna Perry.

The family wishes to thank all of Irma’s wonderful physicians, nurses and the staff at Mercy Hospital ICU in Boardman.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations on behalf of Irma Emrich be made to The Bethel Lutheran Church Memorial Fund.

Memorial Services will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church, 425 Crestview Drive, Youngstown, OH 44512, date and time to be announced.

