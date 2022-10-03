YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma M. Hazel, 97, passed away September 25, 2022 at Austinwoods Nursing Home.

She was born December 24, 1924 in Youngstown, a daughter of Clarence and Pearl (Uncapher) Danks.

Irma was a home-maker. Before marriage she was employed with Plakie Toy Co. and then with Thortons Dry Cleaners, where she met her future husband, Earl. Later in life, she was employed part time with Dixons Art Studio.

Irma was a 1943 graduate of South High School.

She was a member of the former Pleasant Grove United Presbyterian Church where she sang in the choir and also sang for weddings.

Irma enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader. She loved her trips to the local casino and going to various flea markets.

Irma’s husband of 51 years, Earl N. Hazel, whom she married October 19, 1950, died March 3, 2002.

She is survived by her children, Robert (Cynthia) Hazel, Sr., Janis (Robert) Pomaro and William (Karen) Hazel; her grandchildren, Laura (John) Carder, Robert (Shannon) Hazel, Jr., Jennifer (A.J.) Thompson, Scott (Tina) Hazel and Kristina (Brian) Brunk; several great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Irma was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Shannon Pomaro, her sisters, LaVerne Landahl, Isabel Wright and Helen Fee and her brother, Clarence Danks.

A private Service was held for Irma and contributions in her name may be given to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research, P.O. Box 5014 Hagerstown, MD 21741-5014 (1-800-708-7644), Irma was the primary care-giver for her husband Earl, who suffered with Parkinson’s or to Angel’s for Animals, 4750 W. South Range Rd., Canfield, OH 44406.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Anstrom Chapel.

