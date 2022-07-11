YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irma Diane (Bass) Heckrow born November 2, 1940, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, June 18, 2022 after a long battle with multiple heath issues. She was at home and went peacefully in her sleep with her sister Linda by her side.

She was proceeded in death by her husband; Harry (Shorty) Heckrow; her parents Frank Bass, Irma Opal (Brown) Bass, daughter Chrystal Violet McClain; brothers, Ray Bass, James Bass, Frank Bass, Lee Bass, Kane Bass and Danny Bass; Sisters, Lois (Bass) Clarke, Karen (Bass) Martin, Clela (Bass) Elliott.

She is survived by her brother; Larry Bass (Nancy) and sister; Linda (Bass) Alexander (Joe); daughter Belinda McClain Jackson; son David J McClain (Elaine), grandchildren, Diane (Sheppard)Schmidt (Richard), Jacob McClain (Pamela), Katlene (Lee) Ginn, Stephanie (McClain) Rios (Javier); great-grandchildren, Jayden McClain, Isabella Craven, Zoe Schmidt, Payton McClain, Joshua Craven, Emersyn Ginn and one on the way River Schmidt and multiple niece’s and nephew’s.

There will be a Celebration of life ceremony at Four Mile Run Christian Church701 N 4 Mile Run Rd, Youngstown, Ohio on Sunday July 17, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

