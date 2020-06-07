Irene Pollack, Masury, Ohio

MASURY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene (Brickle) Pollack of Masury, Ohio crossed over on Thursday morning, June 4, 2020.



Born May 10, 1924 to Michael and Theresa (Szilvassi) Brickle of East Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Irene spent most of her upbringing in the Sharon area.

She entered the workforce during America’s wartime years, being employed at Westinghouse Electric Corporation.

She met and was married to her lifelong husband, Tony in August of 1944. Together they raised five children.



Irene will be remembered for her strong devotion to family and was a long-time member of Saint Bernadette’s parish of Masury, Ohio, now part of Saint Thomas the Apostle Parish of Vienna, Ohio.

She enjoyed cooking, baking, music, card parties, folk dancing and spending time with her family both in town and out-of-state.

Irene was an exceptional seamstress. Being very creative and resourceful, she worked to introduce, develop and promote charitable events such as “Queen for a Night” and benefit fundraisers for the Catholic Blue Army and Kevin Guest House, which accommodates families of cancer patients at the Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo, New York.



Irene is survived by her loving family, daughters, Patricia Vendemia of Brookfield, Ohio and Linda (Joe) Violante of Hermitage, Pennsylvania; son, Tony (Phil) Pollack of Erie, Pennsylvania; brother, George (Judy) Brickle of Brookfield, Ohio; son-in-law, Ron Firnrohr of Dunnellon, Florida.



Irene also leaves a lasting legacy with her grandchildren, Frank Evans, Gina (Noot) Marek, Paul (Dana) Evans, Frank (Heather) Vendemia, Melinda (Todd) Piper and Derek Evans in addition to great-grandchildren Chloe, Claire and Marlaina as well as numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.



Along with her parents, Irene is preceded in death by her husband, Anthony Pollack, July 10, 1998; son, David Pollack; daughter, Shirley (Pollack/Evans) Firnrohr; sister, Martha (Jack) DeVine; brothers, John and Michael Brickle; son-in-law, Frank Vendemia; granddaughter, Laura Lynn Vendemia; great-grandson, Frank James Vendemia, Jr., as well as other loving extended family members.



Mass will be celebrated in honor of Irene at St. Thomas the Apostle Parish in Vienna, Ohio on June 9, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the Parish.

Internment will be at Brookfield Cemetery.



Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel, Brookfield.

