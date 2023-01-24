AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Smart, 95, passed away Friday, January 20, 2023 at Austintown Health Care.

She was born March 2, 1927 in Toronto, Ontario Canada, the daughter of William and Lena (Flowers) Page.

Irene was a home-maker. She was a member of the former St. Andrews Episcopal Church where she was very active, including being a member of the choir and the Altar Guild. Irene was also a member of the Sweetbriar Garden Club and British Wife’s. She loved to read and enjoyed flower gardening and knitting.

Her husband of 56 years, Charles K. Smart, whom she married June 19, 1948, died March 25, 2005.

Irene is survived by her sons, Robert R. (Dorothy) Smart of Austintown and Douglas K. (Patti) Smart of Cleveland; her grandchildren, Julie A. (Curt) Stanislaw, Barry T. (Tricia) Smart, Robert A. (Kathy) Smart, Kenny A. Smart and Austin M. (Julia Edmunds) Smart and five great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and husband, Irene was preceded in death by her son, Barry Smart; her brother, William Page; her grandson, Michael R. Smart and her great-grandson, Austin J. Smart. Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Saturday, January 28, 2023 at Zion Lutheran Church, followed by a Memorial Service at 11:00 a.m. Memorial contributions in Irene’s name may be given to the Donor’s choice.

Arrangements are by the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel.

