WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene M. Bright, age 93, of Newton, North Carolina, formerly of Warren, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Terra Bella Assisted Living in Newton, North Carolina.

She was born July 10, 1928, to the late Joseph and Anna Rakosky, in Fairmont, West Virginia.



She was married to the late John D. Bright on June 30, 1953, until his death on December 9, 2005.

Irene is survived by a daughter, Jane A. Pastva of Largo, Florida; two sons, David L. Bright of North Carolina and James E. (Jenna) Bright of Hickory, North Carolina; one sister, Anna Kovacs of Port St. Lucie, Florida; three grandchildren, Lawrence (Flo) Rihel of Michigan, Alex (Brook) Bright of North Carolina and Mackenzie (Mark) Bright of Charlotte, North Carolina; along with her faithful furpup “Louie.”



Family will receive friends on Sunday, May 15, 2022, from 12:00 – 2:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483. Funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m.

Irene will be laid to rest on Monday, May 16, 2022, in All Souls Cemetery, 3823 Hoagland Blackstub Road, Cortland, OH 44410.



