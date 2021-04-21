Irene J. Abrams, Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene J. Abrams, age 91, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 19, 2021, at Gillette Nursing Home.

Irene was born on June 4, 1929, in Warren, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Mary (Sikora) Kacir.

On July 15, 1957, Irene married the love of her life, Robert S. Abrams and they shared 46 wonderful years together.

Irene had worked at General Electric’s Trumbull Lamp Plant for 38 years before retiring in 1989.

Irene found a lot of joy in cooking and if she was not cooking, then she could be found reading.

The one thing that Irene loved the most, was spending time with her family; they meant the world to her.

Irene will be missed dearly by her son, Robert (Kim Cannon) Abrams; her sister, Martha Price; her nephew, Ron Potts; her nieces, MaryAnn (Angelo) Carmello and Amy Potts; her great-nephews, Michael, Evan and Mason and many other family and friends.

Besides her parents and her husband; Irene is preceded in death by her brothers, Robert and William Kacir; her nephew, Joey Potts and her great-niece, Lindsey Carmello.

According to Irene’s wishes, there will be no services held during this time.

Family and friends may leave their heartfelt condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com

To send flowers to the family of Irene J. Abrams please visit our Tribute Store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, April 22 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.