Irene Brown, Liberty, Ohio

LIBERTY, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene Brown, 97, passed away Tuesday afternoon, September 8, 2020 at Shepherd of the Valley Assisted Living in Liberty.

Irene was born September 28, 1922 in Freeburn, Kentucky. She was the daughter of the late Steve and Esther (Boke) Leckie.

She was a graduate from Matewan High School in West Virginia where she was a cheerleader and came to Youngstown when she was 19.

She married Jack T. Brown of Poland, Ohio on June 25, 1946 who passed away on February 13, 1961.

She leaves a son, Burt (Sharon) Brown of Hermitage, Pennsylvania and a daughter, Cheri (Bill) Clever of Sarasota, Florida; four grandchildren, Michael Clever, Jack Clever, Burt Brown, Jr. and Amy Brown and four great-grandchildren, Victoria Clever, Tommy Brown, Cheyenne Brown and Hunter Brown. Three sisters, Mary Yackso, Julia Gordon and Elizabeth Brown and two brothers, Steve and James Leckie, all whom are deceased.

Irene was a loving, dedicated mother and homemaker and worked as a hairdresser for over 40 years.

She was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church.

Irene enjoyed playing bingo and spending time at the Austintown Senior Center where she was a member. She loved cooking for her family.

Irene will be laid to rest at Green Haven Memorial Gardens Cemetery, Canfield, Ohio.

Private graveside services will be held at the cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made in Irene’s name to Austintown Senior Center, Austintown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

