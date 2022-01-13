TALLMADGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Irene A. Gaydos, 95, of Tallmadge, passed away on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at Akron City Hospital.



Born September 27, 1926 in Youngstown, Ohio, she was the daughter of Louis and Maria (Vereb) Toth.



A loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother Irene enjoyed taking care of and spending time with her family. She was a talented artist and loved painting. She had a great sense of humor and was loved by everyone she knew. She was truly an angel on earth.



Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Andrew S. Gaydos whom she married February 24, 1949 and died November 6, 2008. She is also preceded in death by her siblings Elizabeth Molnar, Mary Barry, Louis Toth, Joseph Toth and John Toth.



Irene leaves to cherish her memory her children: Andrea (Joe) Lane of Canfield, Irene (Mike) Horning of Suffield and Tom (Lori) Gaydos of Sagamore Hills. She also leaves her grandchildren: Amanda (Rick) Oberhauser, Katrina (Rob) Church, John Delserone and T.J. (Venus) Gaydos as well as her great- grandchildren Michael Church, Rocco Oberhauser, Alison Church and Sofia Oberhauser.

The family suggests memorial contributions be made in Irene’s name to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital at 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Sunday, January 16, 2022, at Lane Family Funeral Home, Canfield Chapel, from 1:00- 3:00 p.m., where a service will be held at 3:00 p.m. at the funeral home.



Irene will be laid to rest beside her husband, Andrew, at Calvary Cemetery.



