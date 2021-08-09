Ilene G. Mansell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ilene G. (Gourley) Mansell, age 79, passed away to meet her mother, father and brother on Wednesday, August 4, 2021 at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

She was born in Emrickville, Pennsylvania on May 10, 1942 to Glen and Ruth (Stormer) Gourley. The family lived on the west side of Warren for many years.

Ilene had two brothers, Arnold Gourley (Deceased) of Paint Lick, Kentucky and James Gourley of Mecca, and a twin sister, Arlene Dawson of Warren.



Ilene was a strong woman of the Protestant faith loved by many who knew her. She was a private person that loved to go to antique shows, shopping at malls far and wide and dine at different restaurants with friends and family, especially her husband’s classmates who met once a month until the pandemic raised its ugly head. She was an exceptional cook and enjoyed cooking for her sons and families when they came home.



Ilene was a graduate of Warren G. Harding High School in 1960.

Ilene married Phillip G. Mansell on February 25, 1961. They had two sons, Lonnie (Gina) Mansell of Sierra Vista, Arizona and Marc (Jacinda) Mansell of Southlake, Texas. She had one grandson, a stepgrandson, stepgranddaughter and seven stepgreat-grandchildren.

She will be sadly missed by her husband, Phillip; her sons, Lonnie and Marc and their families; her sister, Arlene Dawson and brother, Jim Gourley and their families.



Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time.

Burial will be in Howland Township Cemetery.



The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of the ER and the 5th floor nurses and staff who cared for Ilene during her short stay there. Also, we would like to thank Jessica of Crossroads Hospice who was outstanding the short time she cared for Ilene. And a special thank you to Sharon Lyman, Melinda Terela, and Mary Ellen Fusselman, who helped Ilene these past few weeks.



In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Crossroads Hospice.



