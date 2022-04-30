LORDSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Lucarelli, 89 of Lordstown, died early Friday morning, April 29, 2022 at Humility House, surrounded by her family.

Ida was born December 17, 1932 in Youngstown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Didiana) Iaderosa and was a lifelong area resident.

She graduated from East High School.

She worked as a bookkeeper/accountant for Ranalli and Borda Builders and then Adolf Johnson and Son Contracting Corporation, retiring in 1997.

She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Mineral Ridge and their Women’s Guild.

She enjoyed going to antique car shows, the casino and traveling with her husband. Ida was an excellent cook and loved to entertain her family. She looked forward to spending time with her family, especially her two grandsons.

Her husband, Albert Lucarelli,Sr., whom she married November 9, 1957, died November 2, 2015.

She leaves her son, Albert (Sara) Lucarelli of Manhattan Beach, California; two daughters, Ida Wright of Lordstown and Annette Marie (Ken Martin) Lucarelli of Macedonia; two grandsons, Jonathan and Michael Lucarelli and sister, Muffy Burrelli of Youngstown.

Besides her parents and her husband, Ida was preceded in death by two sisters, Josephine Acierno and Dorothy Fabry.

Friends may call on Thursday, May 5, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Prayers will be 9:00 a.m. Friday, May 6, 2022 at the funeral home, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Mineral Ridge.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

