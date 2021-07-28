Ida Lee Flick, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ida Lee Flick, 92, passed away Monday, July 26, 2021.

She was born February 7, 1929 to Robert Seibert and Clara Nicklas (Hill) Thornburg in Martinsburg, West Virginia. She was the granddaughter of David Thomas and Louisa Meade (Walters) Thornburg and Charles William and Ida Matilda (Stunkle) Hill.



Ida Lee was born and raised in Martinsburg and grew up on Molar avenue. She helped in the Thornburg family grocery store and later on the family orchards in Maryland.

She was baptized, confirmed and raised as a member of Saint John’s Lutheran Church in Martinsburg.

Ida Lee was a member of the National Honor Society and graduated from Martinsburg High School in 1947.

She married the love of her life, John Nathan Flick, on February 7, 1950 and while traveling with the military they together raised a family of three children finally settling in the Youngstown, Ohio area in 1969.

She was a loving daughter, wife, sister, mother and grandparent. She was a loving caregiver for her parents and mother-in-law. She had an infectious smile, positive upbeat personality and was loved and gave great joy to all who met her.



Ida Lee is survived by her children, Dale Marcus (Barbara) Flick, Donna Marie Flick and Dohn Marcel (Donna Lynne) Flick; her three grandchildren, three great-grandsons and many nieces and nephews.



In addition to her parents, Ida Lee was preceded in death by her husband, John, who passed away February 6, 2016. She was also preceded in death by her brothers, David William (Manette) and Robert Franklin (Florence) Thornburg.



The family will receive relatives and friends on Friday, July 30 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., until the time of service at 11:00 a.m.,at Rosedale Funeral Chapel and Cemetery, 917 Cemetery Road, Martinsburg, WV 25404.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to a charity of one’s choice.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

A television tribute will air Thursday, July 29 at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. on WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.