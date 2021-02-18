Ian Patrick Stevenson, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ian Patrick Stevenson, 25, passed away unexpectedly at St. Elizabeth Hospital on Thursday, February 11, 2021.

Ian was born on July 23, 1995 the beloved son of James G. and Christine (Rothwell) Stevenson.

A 2014 graduate of Boardman High School he was employed by O’Reilly Auto Parts in Canfield for the past three years.

In 2015 Ian enlisted in the Ohio National Guard serving with Alpha Company 837th BEB as the rank of Specialist (E-4). He was proud of his dedication to the Guard and the bonds he formed with his unit.

Ian and his dad shared an interest in American History, particularly the Civil War Era, visiting several battlefields including Gettysburg and Antietam. Ian was a free spirit who shared his kindness and giving heart with family and friends. To his mother, he was a knight in shining armor and a ray of sunshine. Ian enjoyed life to the fullest while riding motorcycles and spending time outdoors.



He leaves to cherish his memory his parents, Jim and Christine Stevenson; brothers, Jared J. (Danielle) Stevenson and Nathan A. Stevenson; grandparents, Kathleen Karis, Anthony Rothwell and Donna Stevenson; nieces, Mackenzie and Bria; best friend, Seth Staudacher and countless aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

He was preceded in death by his grandfather, James G. Stevenson, Jr.

Private services with Military Honors will be held for the immediate family. Services will be live streamed at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 21, 2021 at lanefuneralhomes.com on Ian’s tribute wall.

In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention – Ohio Chapter, 1391 West 5th Avenue, #127, Columbus, OH 43212.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to express condolences to the family.

To send flowers to the family of Ian Patrick Stevenson please visit our Tribute Store.