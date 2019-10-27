Hubert W. “Dube” Dubey, Howland Township, Ohio

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hubert W. “Dube” Dubey, 84, of Howland Township, died Saturday morning, October 26, 2019, at St. Joseph Warren Hospital.

He was born July 18, 1935, in Warren, the son of the late Herbert Samuel and Emma L. Hefferman Dubey. He was a lifetime Warren-area resident.

Dube was a 1954 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He worked for 37 years as an electrician in troubleshooting and the electrical engineering team at Delphi Packard Electric, retiring in 1990.

He and his wife, Norma also worked at a Simco apartment building in Ravenna with Dube being in charge of maintenance.

Dube was an avid bowler and bowled on several area leagues. He was a history buff and enjoyed the history channel, jazz music and western movies. He was a talented handyman and jack-of-all-trades. He said it’s “always 5:05 somewhere.”

The love of his life and wife of 62 years, Norma S. Church Dubey, whom he married September 5, 1953, preceded him in death, December 24, 2015. One daughter, Cindy Dubey Ferrett, preceded in 1989 and one sister, Julia Dubey, also preceded him in death.

Dube is survived by one daughter, Debbie (Roland) Kurtzman of Mecca; one son, Philip (Robert) Dubey-Farris of Atlanta, Georgia; a son-in-law, Robert Ferret of Howland; three grandchildren, David (Melissa) Kurtzman, Michael (Michele) Kurtzman and Tabatha (Robben) Cooper; eight great-grandchildren, Natalie Rose, Timothy David and Danielle Hope Kurtzman, Preston Benjaman and Riley Elizabeth Cooper and Sebastian, Chelsea and Hunter; three great-great-granddaughters and numerous nieces and nephews.

The family wishes to express their appreciation to Dr. Douglas Dunlap and the Gillettes Nursing Home for the compassionate and loving care shown to Dube.

The funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Thursday, October 31, 2019, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, in Warren, where the family will receive friends from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 30.

Burial will be at a later date at Crown Hill Burial Park in Vienna.

Memorial contributions may be made in honor of the memory of Cindy Dubey Ferrett to the American Cancer Society, 525 North Broad Street, Canfield, OH 44406.

