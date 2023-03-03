WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hubert H. McKenney, age 91, of Warren passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023.

He was born in Indian Draft, West Virginia on May 9, 1931, to the late Leo and Lottie McKenney.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years Mary H. Ketter McKenney; and brother, Warren Dale McKenney.

Hubert attended a one room elementary school in Indian Draft, West Virginia and graduated from Marlinton High School in 1949.

He proudly served in The United States Marine Corps during the Korean conflict from 1952-1954, being awarded the National Defense Medal, Korean Service Medal, and the United Nations Service Medal.

He worked as a Heat Treat Furnace Operator at Copperweld Steel Company and retired after 32 years.

Hubert was always known to be a very generous person and was always available to help anyone who needed it. He was an avid outdoorsman, and enjoyed hunting, and fishing. He loved to travel and took many trips to different states, he took a cross country trip in 1998 and numerous trips to North Carolina. He visited his hometown in West Virginia for weeks at a time.

He is survived by his children, Nora F. McCombs, Kevin D. (Peggy) McKenney, and David M. McKenney; three grandchildren, Charles (Kimberly) McCombs, Cassie (Lee) McCombs, and Hunter B. McKenney; four great-grandchildren, Trenton McCombs, Charlee McCombs, Emmett McCombs, and Katie Sweeley; siblings, James Curtis (Joanne) McKenney, Norma Sue Carpenter, Robert Lyle (Jean) McKenney, and Samuel Raye (Frances) McKenney; many nephews and nieces, and special friend, Judy Beckwith.

Funeral services will be private per request of the family, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel. 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Online condolences can be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Trumbull Mobile Meals Inc., 323 E. Market St. Warren, OH 44481 or Southington American Legion 4200 Herner County Line Rd. Southington, Oh 44470.

To send flowers to the family of Hubert, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Sunday, March 5, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.