Howard W. Merritt, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard W. Merritt, Sr., 92 of Youngstown, passed away of natural causes early Friday morning, October 30, 2020 at his assisted living residence, The Inn at Christine Valley.

Howard was born March 3, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of the late Rose (Mick) and Wesley Merritt.



He was a lifelong area resident and a member of Christ Church Presbyterian.

The majority of his working years were spent in the highway construction industry primarily involved in asphalt production. He was a proud member of Operating Engineers Local #66 and worked in supervision for City Asphalt and Paving Company for many years.



Howard volunteered his time to Camp Stambaugh earning the organization’s prestigious Silver Beaver award. He belonged to Wick Lodge #481 and Scottish Rite Valley of Youngstown and was an active member of the Youngstown Shrine Club and was a member of the club’s transportation team. He was also an honorary member of the Kentucky Colonels but most important to Howard was his role as husband, father and grandfather.



He leaves a son, Howard (Shirley) Merritt, Jr. of Canfield; two daughters, Diane Sveth of Canfield and Nancy Martauz of Boardman; six grandchildren, Michael (Gretchen) Merritt of Canfield, Matthew (Jing) Merritt of Beijing, China, Megan Merritt of Cleveland, Anthony Sveth of Austintown, Tara (Jeff) Liebowitz of Brooklyn, New York, Lauren Martauz (fiancé, Maxx Guerreri) of Boardman and six great-grandchildren, Riley Merritt, Haydyn Merritt, Matthew Merritt, Sophia Merritt and Audrey Liebowitz and Aidan Merritt.



Besides his parents, Howard was preceded in death by “his bride” of 68 years, Doris; a son, James Merritt; his in-laws, Thelma and Harry McClain; an infant twin brother, James; an older brother, Wesley Merritt and a son-in-law, Michael Martauz.



A private family service will be held Tuesday, November 3 with internment at Lake Park Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests material tributes take the form of contributions to the Youngstown Shrine Club’s children’s hospital fund, P.O. Box 302, North Lima, OH 44452.



Arrangements are being handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes, Canfield Chapel.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Christine Valley for the loving care provided to Howard during his residence there as well as the staff of Crossroads Hospice for their care.

A television tribute will air Sunday, November 1, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

