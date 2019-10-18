Howard W. Divelbiss, Jr., Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard W. Divelbiss, Jr., 90, passed away late Wednesday evening, October 16, 2019 at his home.

He was born April 15, 1929, the son of Howard W. and Twanette (Shireman) Divelbiss, Sr.

Howard was employed as a payroll accountant with Valley Mould and Iron Corp., retiring in 1985. He then was employed with BP of America.

Howard was a 1947 graduate of Boardman High School, where he was the class president.

He attended The Ohio State University and Wittenburg University.

Howard was a 55 year member of Ohltown United Methodist Church.

He volunteered with Hospice of the Valley for 18 years. He was a woodworking enthusiast and enjoyed model ship and airplane building. Howard and his wife Lillian, were fortunate enough to sail on board the U.S.S. Constitution during its annual turn around. He was also an Ohio State and Cleveland Browns fan. But most especially, Howard enjoyed spending time with his family.

Howard is survived by his wife of 68 years, the former Lillian A. “Bunny” Boyer whom he married September 1, 1951; his son, Howard W. (Sherry) Divelbiss, lll of Austintown; his daughters, Laura (Joe) Assion of Medina and Lynn (Lou Warren) Divelbiss of Bradford, Massachusetts; his granddaughters, Andrea Assion of Largo, Florida and Katie (Carl) Stewart of Brunswick; his niece, Candy Fogle of Powell and his nephew, John (Carol) Fogle of Harmony, Pennsylvania.

Besides his parents, Howard was preceded in death by his sister, Marilyn Forsyth.

Friends may call from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 20, 2019 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes-Austintown Chapel and 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday prior to the Service at 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions in Howard’s name may be given to Hospice of the Valley, 5190 Market St., Youngstown, OH 44512 or to Ohltown United Methodist Church, 2001 Ohltown Rd., Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

Family and friends may visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com to view this obituary and send condolences.

To send flowers to the family of Howard W. Divelbiss, Jr., please visit Tribute Store.