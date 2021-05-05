Howard O. Wilson, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard O. Wilson, 92, passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday May 4, 2021.



Howard was born on September 10, 1928 in Mantua, Ohio, the son of the late D. Ross and Ethel (Hause) Wilson.



He graduated from Leavittsburg High School in 1946.

He served in the United States Army from 1954 until he was honorably discharged in 1956.



Howard had several jobs, including working with his father who owned the Westside Feed Store. He began his career with the US Postal Service in 1963, eventually becoming a Delivery Supervisor, which was his favorite job. Howard retired in 1990 from an Address Information Systems position within the US Postal Service.



Howard enjoyed gardening, crosswords, winemaking, and aquacise at the YMCA.



Howard is survived by his wife, Wanda; his daughter Lisa (Jeff) Shesko of Champion; his grandchildren Angelique (David) Bennett of Champion, Jason (Tiana) Wilson of Leavittsburg, Stephanie O’Dell of Warren, and Aaron O’Dell of Eastlake; his six great grandchildren Braxton (Sydney) and Lenore Stein, Tyler, Connor and Paige Wilson and Allison Brant; his brother Herbert Wilson of Lincoln, California and many other family and friends.



Besides for his parents, Howard is preceded in death by his son, Howard R. Wilson, and his brother Donald R. Wilson.



Graveside services will be held on Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:30 p.m. at Meadow Brook Memorial Park, 1211 State Rd NW, Warren, OH 44481, with Pastor Kyle Tennant officiating.



Monetary donations can be made to LaBrae Local Schools, 1001 N. Leavitt Rd., Leavittsburg, OH 44430, to support the food pantry. Please include “In memory of Howard Wilson, Food Pantry Donation” with your gift.



