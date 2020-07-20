Howard Martin “Marty” Dean, Austintown, Ohio

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard Martin “Marty” Dean, Jr., 65, passed away Friday July 17, 2020 at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Marty, as he was known, was born September 22, 1954 in Elkins, West Virginia, the son of Howard M. and Eva Gail (Moore) Dean.

He was a graduate of Louisville High School, class of 1972 and worked for TLX as an over the road truck driver.

Marty enjoyed watching NASCAR and riding his motorcycle.

He leaves his wife, the former Mary Jo Stallman, whom he married June 9, 1973; three children, Randy (Erin) Dean, Angie Huhn and Kayla Dean, all of Austintown; eight grandchildren, David, Raylan, Cheyenne, MacKenzie, Riley Jo, Malakai, Kadance and Ava; one great-grandchild, Liam, as well as one brother, Douglas (Denise) Dean of Canton and Crystal (Jack) Williams, of Hampton, Virginia.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Professional services were entrusted to the Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, July 21, at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.