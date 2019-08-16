Howard J. Jones, Brookfield, Ohio – Obituary

BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard J. Jones, 94 of Brookfield, died Wednesday evening, August 14, 2019, at Heritage Manor in Liberty.

He was born June 16, 1925 in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Stanley H. and Vinnia Irene Fisher Jones.



Howard was a 1943 graduate of Sharpsville (Pennsylvania) High School and a 1947 graduate of Deforrest’s Electronic Training, a DeVry school in Chicago.

He served with the U.S. Navy in World War II from 1943-46 aboard the SS Jane Long, SS William H. Webb and the SS Joseph M. Medill in the European and Pacific Theaters and the Philippine Liberation campaign.

He retired from Sharon Westinghouse Transformer Division, where he worked as a transformer tester and an electronic serviceman.



After retirement, he and his wife, Pauline, moved to Rotonda West, Florida and later to North Port, Florida.

Howard was a member of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon.

He was a life member of VFW Post No. 10476 in Rotonda West, Florida and a past member of Zem Zem Wheel Patrol in Erie, Pennsylvania. Howard was a member of Hartford Jerusalem Lodge No.19, was a 32nd degree mason and a member of Aut Mori Grotto in Youngstown, where he was a grotto clown from 1970-1985 as KoKo the Clown. Howard performed in circuses, one being the Aut Mori Circus in Struthers, parades and children’s pediatric units in hospitals. He was a member of Clowns of America.



Howard had been an active member of the Navy Coast Guard Auxiliary, where he served in many capacities, including commander. He enjoyed boating, fishing, golfing and bowling. He and Pauline enjoyed traveling and they went on many cruises. After 22 years in Florida, they moved back to Brookfield, Ohio to be near family.



Howard is survived by his wife of over 72 years, Pauline Sees Jones, whom he married January 1, 1947; one daughter, Linda Lee (Kit) Marty of Medina and three sons, Larry P. (Terri) Jones of Masury, Gary S. (Barbara) Jones of Hubbard and Howard D. (Patty) Jones of Baltic, Connecticut; 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren.



Besides by his parents, four brothers, Stanley, Donald, Edwin and Bobby Jones have all preceded him in death.



The family will receive friends from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Monday, August 19, 2019 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Madasz Chapel in Brookfield.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, August 20, at St. John’s Episcopal Church in Sharon, Pennsylvania, with The Rev. Adam Trambley officiating.

Burial will be at Brookfield Township Cemetery, where military honors will be accorded.



Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John’s Episcopal Church Food Pantry, 226 W. State Street, Sharon, PA 16146.

