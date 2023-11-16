AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Howard I. Crum, 95 of Austintown, passed away Tuesday evening, November 14, at AustinWoods Rehabilitation Center.

Howard was born March 28, 1928 in Youngstown, a son of the late Irving and Ida (Youngen) Crum and was a lifelong area resident.

Howard worked as a mechanic and later a supervisor for Ohio Edison for 42 years until he retired in 1991.

Howard was a person who did not like to sit still. He enjoyed music in the park on Tuesdays, playing cards, lottery scratch tickets and he always had a dog on his lap or by his side. He liked to keep busy working on cars in his garage, always keeping his truck clean and waxed, building projects and fixing things that needed to be repaired. He loved his family dearly and enjoyed spending time, visiting, having dinner with them and he never missed dessert!

His wife, the former Louise Williams, whom he married November 13, 1948, died on August 31, 1991.

He leaves his son, Howard L. Crum of Youngstown; a daughter, Nancy (Jerry) Ventresco of Austintown, with whom he lived with for the past year; two granddaughters, Jennifer (Ryan) Rager and Sara Ventresco and two great-grandchildren, Daphne and Oliver, whom he always shared his chocolate with.

Besides his parents and his wife, Howard was preceded in death by two sisters, Marie Neff and Edith Blackburn.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Friends may call on Sunday, November 19 at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Austintown Chapel from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m, followed by a service at 4:00 p.m.

Friends and family may give their condolences at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, November 17 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.