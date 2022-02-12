AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope L. Greenwalt Dale, 46, passed away at home surrounded by her loving family on Friday, February 11, 2022, following a short battle with pancreatic cancer.

She was born on April 11, 1975, in Youngstown, the daughter of Michael and Rebecca L. (Merwin) Greenwalt.

A 1994 graduate of Chaney High School, Hope had a strong work ethic as demonstrated by her employment of 26 years with TTM Technologies, Inc., in North Jackson, Ohio, as a lead final inspector process technician.

Hope loved shopping and spending time with her daughter and family. She was a devoted mother, daughter, sister and aunt.

Hope will be deeply missed by her daughter, Savannah Dale; her parents, Michael and Rebecca Greenwalt; siblings, Mechelle (Paul) Malahtaris, Michael (Megan) Greenwalt, Jr., Christina Greenwalt and Shannon Greenwalt; grandmother, JoAnn Merwin; nieces and nephews, Brandon Malahtaris, Rebecca Greenwalt, Marissa Greenwalt, Michael Greenwalt III and Mira Greenwalt.

She was preceded in death by grandparents, Rose Humphrey, Lewis Merwin and Gerald and Norma Popson.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, and from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m., Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at Lane Funeral Home – Austintown Chapel.

A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, February 16, 2022, at the funeral home.

Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery in Youngstown.

