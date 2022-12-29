CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hope Fairbanks, 96, died on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at her daughter, Kathy and son-in-law, Bill’s home in Canfield, Ohio. Her namesake and granddaughter, Hope Hurton was by her side.

Hope was born July 17, 1926, to the Reverend Adam and Catherine Gettman in Youngstown, Ohio. She was one of nine siblings, Karl, Ada Marie, Kathryn, Harriet, Homer, Bert, Carol and Alvin.

In 1944, Hope graduated from Austintown Fitch High School and on September 30 of that same year, married the love of her life, Andrew “Andy” Fairbanks.

Hope was an executive secretary at the Youngstown Sheet and Tube and later worked for Austintown Township in the zoning department.

She was an active member at Four Mile Run Christian church and enjoyed singing in their choir.

She loved to bowl, crochet, travel with her sisters, sew and was an excellent cook.

Hope will especially be remembered for her beautiful voice, telling her chicken joke and the little “jump-skip-wiggle” she did while heading down the bowling alley. She also never met a dog she didn’t want to feed.

Hope is survived by her five children, Dianne (Howard), Allen (Roseann), Greg, Kathy (Bill) and Lori (Robert); 19 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren and her brother, Alvin.

The family will receive relatives and friends on Thursday, January 5, 2023 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Four Mile Run Christian Church, 701 N. Four Mile Run Road, Austintown, OH 44515. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. at the church.

Hope will be laid to rest, beside her husband, at Four Mile Run Cemetery.

