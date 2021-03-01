Holly Machi, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Holly Machi, 51, passed away Friday afternoon, February 26, 2021 at Akron General Hospital.



Holly was born on February 6, 1970 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Henry and Judith Janus.



She was a graduate of Newton Falls High School and continued her education at Thiel College where she received her Bachelors in speech and hearing science. During her time at Thiel she met the love of her life, Paul Machi and got married on June 5, 1993.

She loved being with her family and her two bulldogs Alli and Theo.



Holly will be deeply missed by her loving husband of 28 years Paul Machi; three sons, Nathan, Adam, and Jared Machi; Aunt Carol and Uncle Jerry Decamp; cousin, Pam Choleva; mother, Judith Janus; and two brothers.



She was preceded in death by father Henry Janus.



Family and friends may visit from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday March 4, 2021 and from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Friday March 5, 2021 at Lane Funeral Homes – Shafer Winans Chapel located at 164 North High Street in Cortland, with funeral services to follow at 10:00AM at the funeral home.



Burial will follow at All Souls Cemetery in Bazetta Township.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the families Go Fund Me by visiting https://www.gofundme.com/f/acp84-you039ve-got-a-friend-in-me?utm_source=facebook&utm_medium=social&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet to help with medical costs.



