Hilda M. Brigido, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hilda M. Brigido, 94, passed away at Trumbull Memorial Hospitable on Wednesday, December 1, 2021.



She was born on February 25, 1927, in Old Forge, Pennsylvania and lived there until 1992 when she and her husband, Philip moved to Warren to be near their son Joseph and family.



Hilda and Philip were married for 78 years until his passing in November 2020.



She was a hard-working individual and devoted herself to her family, eventually working in the textile industry.



Her greatest joy was spending time with her grandchildren and great-granddaughters. They were the source of motivation and the recipients of her nurturing time and her cooking and baking skills.



Hilda is survived by her son, Joseph (Sandy); her grandchildren, Philip (Kristi) and Laura (Mary); her great-granddaughters, Cara and Gia; a sister, Elvira Calogero and a daughter in law Kim.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Philip; son, Leonard; brother, Louis and sister, Rose.

Private services will be held at Lane Family Funeral Homes Roberts – Clark Chapel. Interment will be at Howland Township Cemetery.



The family requests no flowers.



