BROOKFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Hilda A. “Tootsie” Obermiyer, 80, passed away Tuesday morning, December 5, 2023 at Continuing Healthcare at the Ridge, surrounded by her family.

Tootsie was born on June 20, 1943 in Sharon, Pennsylvania, a daughter of the late Martin and Helen (Caputo) Taub, Sr.

She was a 1961 graduate of Farrell High School.

She married the love of her life, Michael Obermiyer, on May 14, 1966 and together they had three sons.

She was an active member of St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish formerly St. Vincent De Paul in Vienna and was a member of the Woman’s Guild.

She enjoyed traveling and bus trips, gardening and spending time with her family; especially her grandchildren.

Tootsie will be deeply missed by her sons, Ken (Trisha) Obermiyer of Conneaut, Ohio, John (Stephanie) Obermiyer of Champion and Scott (Micki) Obermiyer of Brookfield; grandchildren, Lindsey, Griffin, Michael and Madison Obermiyer and brother, Martin (Kathy) Taub, Jr.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Michael Obermiyer and brothers, Louis “Louie” Taub and George Taub.

Family and friends may visit from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Saturday December 9, 2023 at St. Thomas Apostal Catholic Parish, 4453 Warren Sharon Road, Vienna, where a Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Burial will be held at Brookfield Township Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Parish in Tootsie’s memory.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

