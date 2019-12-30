Herta E. Heffner, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herta E. Heffner, 92, formerly of the Brownlee Woods area, passed away peacefully on Sunday afternoon, December 29, 2019 at AustinWoods Nursing Home.

Herta was born November 18, 1927 in North Jackson, the daughter of the late Conrad and Gertrude (Brock) Dettmer and was a lifelong area resident.

She was a registered nurse with Northside Hospital for 33 years, retiring in 1994.

Herta was an active member of Martin Luther Lutheran Church where she was a member of the choir and the Rachael and the Phoebe Circles at the church.

Herta was also a member of the Ohio Nurses Association, the Ohio General Duty Nurses Association and the Retired Nurses Association. She was also active in PTA and PTA Congress.

Herta enjoyed reading current events, was a political activist and an avid recycler.

Herta leaves two children, Marguerite L. (Robert) Craciun of Youngstown and David C. (Tina) Heffner of Maysel, West Virginia; one son-in-law, Dan Lewis of Parma Heights; five grandchildren, Robert Craciun, Jr., Joshua Heffner, Jon, Tayler and Arden Lewis; one brother, Helmut (Patty) Dettmer of North Jackson and one sister, Alberta Geister of Austintown.

Besides her parents, Herta was preceded in death by her husband, Charles J. Heffner, whom she married December 8, 1951. Charles passed away January 10, 1998. Herta was also preceded in death by daughter, Paula E. Lewis; two granddaughters, Alyssa and Alexa Lewis; three sisters, Beata Unzner, Linda Dettmer and Wanda Schlosser; three brothers, Erich, Arthur and Arnold Dettmer and two nieces, Connie Dettmer and Loretta Dettmer.

Friends may call from 3:00 – 8:00 p.m. Friday, January 3, 2020 at Martin Luther Lutheran Church where services will be held at 9:00 a.m. on Saturday, January 4, 2020, with Pastor Larry Klinker officiating.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes.

