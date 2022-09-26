SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herman Andrew Kloos, 79 passed away on September 23, 2022, at Salem Region Medical Center surrounded by his family.

Herman was born on November 6, 1942, one of five siblings of Frank and Pauline (Welther) Kloos in Salem, Ohio.

On November 2, 1963, he was united in marriage to the former Rebecca J. St. Clair with whom he shared 43 years of marriage.

Herman was employed as a labor for Castruction Company.

A devoted husband, father, and Papa he loved spending time with his grandchildren and the simple pleasures of life. He could be found puttering in his yard, enjoying nature, hunting and fishing. At the end of the day, he liked to watch old westerns on television.

He will be missed by his children David (Kris) Kloos, Daniel (Traci) Kloos and Karen (Stuart) McDonald, seven grandchildren and his companion MaryAnn Sneddon.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Rebecca and his son Donald A Kloos.

A celebration of life for family will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. To leave condolences to the family please visit www.lanefuneralhomes.com

