Herbert Campbell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herbert “Herb” Campbell, 70, passed away unexpectedly at home with his loving wife by his side on Wednesday, December 30, 2020.

Herb was born on March 12, 1950 in Salem, Ohio the son of Frank and Elizabeth Yerke Campbell.

A 1968 graduate of Lordstown High School, Herb then received a Stationary Engineer Degree from the State of Ohio.

He was employed as a Third Party Authorized Inspector in the insurance business retiring in December 2019.

He served as President of EAA Chapter 117 – Experimental Aircraft Association and was a board member of Eastern Ohio Conservation Club. Herb received his pilot’s license in 2015 and was proud of the Kitfox airplane he built. He loved being outdoors and spending time in the log home he constructed.

A member of Harvest Point Church he served on the fundraising campaign that was instrumental in purchasing the church building/property and was known as the Sunday coffee guy.

Herb is survived by his wife, the former Arleen Biles, whom he married on March 7, 1970; his son, Kevin (Dana) Campbell; daughter, Brenda (Troy) Zimmerman and grandchildren, Kurt Campbell, Brandt Campbell and Gray Morales.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Larry Campbell.

A memorial service celebrating Herb’s life will be held on Saturday, May 29 (Memorial Day weekend) at Harvest Point Church.



In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial contributions be made to Harvest Point Church, 2121 Salt Springs Road, Warren, OH 44481.

Arrangements handled by Lane Family Funeral Homes. Please visit www. lanefuneralhomes.com to leave condolences to the family.

