CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Herb H. Gee, 83, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 10, 2023, at home in the loving presence of his family.

Herb was born on September 30, 1939, in Canfield, Ohio, the son of Harry E. and Lucille Barnhouse Gee.

On February 14, 1976, he was united in marriage to the former Rosy Reitmann with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.

A lifelong resident of the area, Herb was a 1957 graduate of Canfield High School where he played football and basketball.

He was a veteran of the United States Army serving three years active duty while stationed in Germany and three years as a reservist.

Herb was employed as a truck driver for 21 years and was the owner of Herb Gee Construction for 20 years.

A man of faith, he was a member of New Life Church, Poland, Ohio.

Herb was a member of the Canfield Volunteer Fire Department and sang in the Barber Shop Choir.

He enjoyed going to Canfield High School football and woodworking. Herb was generous of his time and talents, spending time helping people.

He is survived by his wife, Rosy; daughters, RaeLynne (Keith) Reid, Thea (Mike) Brown and Brittany (Jason) Tsvetkoff; grandchildren, Kandi, MJ, Forrest, Tanner, Michala, Cadin and Chase; great-grandchildren, Brooklan and Kelsie; great-great-grandchild, Kaiser and sisters, Ruth Weaver and Shirley Kelty.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Lucille Gee; sons, Bradley Gee and Jeremiah Gee and his brother, Paul Gee.

Per Herbs request private family services will be held with burial at Canfield East Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Buckeye Hospice and aide, Torri, for their compassionate care and request that memorial contributions be made to Buckeye Hospice and Palliative Care, 3379 S. Main Street, Mineral Ridge, OH 44440.

