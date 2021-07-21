Henry R. “Hank” Morrison, Jr., Cortland, Ohio

CORTLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry R. “Hank” Morrison, Jr., age 59 of Cortland, Ohio, died peacefully at his residence Tuesday, July 20, 2021.



He was born in Warren, Ohio on March 30, 1962, to Henry R. and Jo (Prosperi) Morrison.



Hank was a graduate of Mathews High School.

He was an avid outdoorsman, he enjoyed fishing, hunting, and trapping. He was a member of the NRA.

Hank retired from Delphi; In his younger years he spent just about every weekend during race season working in a pit crew for NASCAR.



Hank was preceded in death by his father, Henry R. Morrison, Sr.



Hank is survived by his mother Jo Morrison, his sister, Jennifer Morrison of Vienna, and his niece, Bryn Paajanen of Currituck, North Carolina.



Friends and family may call Friday, July 23, 2021 from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Homes-Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland.

A private family graveside service will follow.

Interment in Dugan Cemetery.