NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry John Bowman, 96, passed away in the loving presence of his family on Saturday, July 16, 2022, at St. Joseph Hospital.

Henry was born on April 11, 1926, in Austintown, the son of John and Theresa (Holbrook) Bowman.

On May 8, 1948, he was united in marriage to Carol Persing with whom he has shared 74 years of marriage.

A man of faith, Henry was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church.

He was a proud United States Navy veteran having served in World War II.

He was employed by Packard Electric as an artist cutter and tow motor driver for 40 years retiring in 1986.

His friends fondly called him Hank.

Henry served the veterans community as vice-commander and commander of the VFW Mineral Ridge.

He enjoyed the simple pleasures of life spending time in nature, feeding the birds, hunting and fishing.

A devoted husband, father and Pap he will be deeply missed by his wife, Carol; children, John Bowman, Cheryl (Paul) Franklin, Donald (Julana) Bowman and Danell (Thomas “Bo”) Koenig; grandchildren, John Bowman, Jr., Shana Gallagher, Michael Williams, Darrin Williams, Kimberly Flynn, Dustin Bowman, Degina Bowman, Julia Bowman, Cody Koenig and Troy Koenig and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his father, John; mother, Theresa; brother, Charles Bowman and his daughter-in-law, Shirley Bowman.

Visitation will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church, 56 N. Chestnut Street, Niles, Ohio from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m., followed by a funeral service at 1:00 p.m. with Military Honors.

In lieu of flowers the family suggest memorial contributions to Trinity Lutheran Church or Hospice House.

