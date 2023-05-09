AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Jim Duda, 76, died Monday, May 8, 2023, at home.

Jim was born November 11, 1946, in McKenzie, Alabama, a son of Andrew and Agnes Wilson Duda.

Jim served two tours of duty in Vietnam where he was a sergeant E5 with the 173rd Airborne brigade.

He retired from the Giant Eagle (Tamarkin Company) after 33 years of service and was a member of Old North Church.

He leaves his wife, the former Susan Frifogle whom he married October 25, 1969, a brother Andy (Lola) of Rapid City, South Dakota, a sister Joan Grover of Lowellville, his children Scott Duda of Raleigh North Carolina, Jeff (Erica) Duda of Canfield and Stacey (Bill) Rogers of Austintown. His grandchildren Carter and Macy Duda of Raleigh, Jenna and Asher Duda and brother Grayson Trail of Salem, Kennedy and Madison Rogers of Austintown and Cadence and Liam Richley of Canfield.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Phillip Duda.

Per Jim’s request there will be no visitation or services.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

