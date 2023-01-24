NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Henry J. McCormick, Jr., 77, passed away on Sunday, January 22, 2023, at Shepherd of the Valley in Girard after a short illness.

Born November 23, 1945 in Warren, Ohio, Henry was the son of the late Henry A. and Mabel (Jones) McCormick.

Henry was a lifelong resident, proudly growing up in Mineral Ridge, and residing in Niles for the last 30 plus years.

He was employed for 30 years and retired from General Motors , Lordstown Car Plant where he worked as a tow motor operator. He was still a member of the Local #1112 UAW Union.

Henry enjoyed vacations and evening drives along the Meander Reservoir District with his wife Karen. He loved fishing and many forms of hunting and hunting trips with his family members and closest friends, for there was always a good time to be had. Once upon a time he loved sharing a cold drink with his many friends at Puggy’s Place. He loved his boxer dogs Tyson, Dozer, and Trey. He enjoyed working in the yard, old classic cars, new pickup trucks, and was an avid Cleveland Indians and Browns fan. Later in life, Henry enjoyed just a simple evening in the garage with a cold beer, his dog, and some old country music.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his brothers Edward, Donnie, Mickey and his sisters Geraldine Johnson and Anna Jean Zeaken along with his grandsons Bradley and Dillon McCormick.

Henry will be deeply missed by his wife, Karen McCormick; his sons Donnie (Paige) McCormick, Timothy (Heidi) McCormick; his stepdaughter, Rene’ Rule; his grandchildren Timothy McCormick, Jr., Taylor McCormick, Haley (Stefan) Liptak and Todd McCormick; his sisters Juanita Pregibon and Jewel Lundquest; and his great grandchildren Conner, Blake, Brantley, and Claire.

The family will receive relatives and friends, Thursday, January 26, 2023 at Lane Funeral Home, Mineral Ridge Chapel, from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.. A Memorial Service will be held at 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home. The family requests in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to the Animal Welfare League. To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lane funeralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, January 25 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.