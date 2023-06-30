AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helene L. Gresko, 100, of Austintown, passed away, Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Hampton Woods in Youngstown.

Born February 12, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio, Helene was the daughter of Paul and Suzan (Duncko) Kavinsky.

Helene was a lifelong resident and a graduate of Ursuline High School.

She worked as a salesclerk at Sears for over 20 years and retired in 1986.

She was a member of Immaculate Heart of Mary, Alter Rosary Society, and Senior Citizens of the Church.

Helene was proceeded in death by her parents, her husband John Gresko who she married October 19, 1944 and died March 2, 2001. She is also preceded in death by siblings Suzanne Turocy, Betty Petrella, Jerry Kavinsky, Paul Kavinsky, and Catherine Kavinsky.

She is survived by daughter Patricia (Dick) Grunden and her three grandchildren.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, July 5, 2023 at Immaculate Heart of Mary, at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive relatives and friends one hour prior to the service.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Hampton Woods and Woodlands Assisted Living, for the compassionate care they gave Helene over the years.

Lane Family Funeral Homes was entrusted with the arrangements.

To share thoughts of sympathy, visit lanefuneralfuneralhomes.com.

