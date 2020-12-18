Helena Gostovich, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helena Gostovich, 95, went home to be with Jesus on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Helena was born on April 19, 1925, to the late Serafin and Sarita Nieves and grew up in Dehue, Logan County, West Virginia, with her five siblings.

She married her childhood friend, next-door neighbor and love of over 50 years, George Gostovich. They lived in Warren, Ohio, where they raised their only daughter, Carol (Gostovich) Riebock.

During Helena’s almost 70 years in Warren, she was heavily involved in her local church, singing and sharing her heart every Sunday and inspiring others with her laughter, friendship and strength.

She is survived by her three grandchildren, Corbett (Riebock) Burick, Joshua Riebock, Quinn (Riebock) Cruz and six great-grandchildren, who will fondly remember “Grandma Gus” going on road trips with them, baking apple crisp, telling stories of her days working at the radio station and catching fish with her bare hands in Wisconsin.

Besides her parents, Helena is preceded in death by her husband, George and her daughter, Carol.

A service to honor her life will be held on Monday, December 21, 2020, at 12:00 Noon, at Bolindale Christian Church in Warren, Ohio.

