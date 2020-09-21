Helen R. Cordell, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen R. Cordell, age 84 of Warren, passed away on Sunday, September 20, 2020 at Continuing Care of Niles after suffering a broken hip.

Helen was born in Warren on July 17, 1936 to Richard and Louise (Ball) Currie and was a lifelong resident of the area.



On September 13, 1957, Helen was united in marriage to the love of her life, Robert J. Cordell who preceded her in death on March 7, 2019.



Always staying busy, Helen worked for Trumbull Lamp and then spent her career working as a receptionist for the YMCA in Howland.

For many years, she was on bowling leagues and she enjoyed spending time outside tending to her lawn and gardens, however, Helen will be best remembered as the matriarch of her family. Her passion was spending time being a devoted wife, caring mother and loving Nana.



Helen is survived by her children, James (Lisa) Cordell and Robin (Jeff) Sommers; her grandchildren, Riley Cordell and Owen, Hayley and Sydney Sommers and her sisters-in-law, Sue Strub and Rose Currie.

Besides her husband of 61 years, Helen was preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Richard, James and John Currie.



Visitation for Helen will be held on Thursday, September 24, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, Warren, where a funeral service will immediately follow at 11:00 a.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, September 22 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.

