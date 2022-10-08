HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Peggy Gillam, age 88, of Howland, passed away suddenly on Friday, October 7, 2022.

She was born on July 6, 1934, to the late Harry and Mabel Hall Latham.

She was a lifelong member of the Howland community, graduating from Howland High School in 1952.

She married her high school sweetheart Joseph on September 10, 1954.

She was a member of Howland Community Church, where she worshipped regularly.

“GG” was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She enjoyed spending time with her family especially her grandchildren. In her spare time, she enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, baking, shopping and knitting her famous baby sweaters and Christmas stockings.

She is survived by her children, Susan (Timothy) Murray and Rebecca (Tracy) Vandegrift; grandchildren, Ashley (Paul) Patterson, Katherine (Hunter) Vandegrift-Montgomery and Haley Vandegrift; great-grandchildren, Tristan, Logan and Liam Patterson and Addison Baldridge and other extended family.

She is preceded in death by husband, Joseph Gillam; parents and siblings, James Latham, Luvada Latham, Thomas Latham and Shirley Archer.

Calling hours will be held 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 13, 2022, at Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 with a funeral service to follow at 11:00 am.

Family is in the care of Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Howland Community Church, 198 Niles Cortland Road SE, Warren, OH 44484 or a charity of your choice in her honor.

Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

A television tribute will air Monday, October 10 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.