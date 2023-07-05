WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen “Peg” Falkenau Danziger Macker, 100, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, July 4, 2023, at her home.

She was the daughter of Helen Andrews Underwood Danziger and Maurice A. Danziger and was born on January 11, 1923.

Helen graduated from Classical High School in Springfield, Massachusetts in 1941. She also completed library school.

Upon completing library school, she worked as a children’s librarian at Jones Library in Amherst, Massachusetts, a vocation she enjoyed immensely.

Helen married Allan Wesley Macker in 1944 and they cherished more than 71 years together, until Allan’s passing in 2015.

Helen and Allan are survived by three children, Bruce Allan Macker, Pamela Andrews Macker and BA Macker; two granddaughters, Dr. Julie Macker and Jennifer Timko and one great-granddaughter, Lauren Timko.

Helen was preceded in death by her brother, Maurice “Peter” Danziger.

Helen was the heart of her family, was dearly loved and will be deeply missed. A special thank you to Crossroads Hospice for their exceptional, compassionate service.

Calling hours will be held 3:00 – 4:30 p.m. Saturday, July 8, 2023, at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE, Warren, OH 44483 with a memorial service to follow at 4:30 p.m.

