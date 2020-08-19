Helen Marie Guerrero Holmes, Howland, Ohio

HOWLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Marie Guerrero Holmes (81) of Howland, Ohio earned her angel wings on Monday, August 17, 2020 with her family by her side.

Helen was born to the late Reyes and Helen (Reglar) Guerrero on October 14, 1938 in Massillon, Ohio.

She graduated from Warren G. Harding in 1956.



Helen married the late James Patrick Holmes in 1961. They lived together in Girard, Ohio and raised their amazing five children in the best neighborhood on Park Avenue.

She is survived by her five children: Bridgette Daugherty of Warren, Monique (Leslie) Holmes of Bristolville, Sean (Nicole) Holmes of Denver, Colorado, Daniel (Laurie) Holmes of Longs, South Carolina and Angelique (David) Johns of Rockford, Michigan. She is also survived by four grandchildren (Sean and Ryan (Lesley) Holmes, Addison and Katelyn Daugherty) and one very special great grandchild due in November.



Helen is also survived by her loving brothers and sisters: Manuel (Barb) Guerrero of Seattle Washington; Margaret Cline of Warren; Joseph (Liz) Guerrero of San Bernadino, California; Gloria (Louis) Gorsick of Niles; John Guerrero of Howland; Ramona Guerrero of Cortland, Dolores Jantson of Champion, and sister in law Margie Guerrero of Hammond Indiana. She is also survived by her aunt Eleanor Mittler of Elyria Ohio, many nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, and her companion Don Barry. She was preceded in death by her parents (Reyes and Helen), her husband (James), her sister (Eleanor), her brothers (Ramon and Ray) and her step-sister (Catherine).



Helen lived life to the fullest, brought joy to all who new her, made friends of strangers and was a free-spirited classy lady. She enjoyed traveling, playing cards, garage sales, flea markets, casinos and was a news hound (like her dad). She found the good in everyone and everything. She had an everlasting love of God, family and friends. Helen wore many hats including: preschool assistant, banking employee, nurse’s aide, but she most enjoyed her years spent as a travel agent. She volunteered countless hours teaching religious education at St. Rose Church. She also loved reading for the blind at Goodwill Industries.



Helen was one of the most truly charismatic people that you will ever meet in your lifetime. She had a way of talking to people that made them feel like they were the most important people in her life. She was so genuine, loving, and caring. She will truly be missed by all who knew her.



Friends may call 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Friday, August 21, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Homes Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. in Warren.

The funeral service celebrating Helen’s life will be 10:00 a.m. Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Marshalls Pasture Event Venue, 1411 West Park Ave. in Niles. Interment at Church Hill Cemetery. Social distancing will be requested and observed, please wear a mask at the visitation and funeral service.

A television tribute will air Thursday, August 20, at the following approximate times: 6:43 a.m. WYTV, 9:32 a.m. on WKBN, 10:58 a.m. on FOX and 8:12 p.m. on MyYTV.

