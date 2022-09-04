CHAMPION, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Mae Martin, 90, passed away Saturday afternoon, September 3, 2022, at Gillette Nursing Home in Warren.

Helen was born on May 2, 1932 in Fowler, Ohio, a daughter of the late Thad and Marian Barker.

She was a graduate of Fowler High School.

She drove school buses for Champion Schools for 25 years.

She loved playing the piano, camping, watching the Cleveland Indians with her husband and being around her family.

She was an active member at Champion Presbyterian Church.

Helen will be deeply missed by her loving children, Kathleen (Danny) Downing, Robert (Sandy) Martin, Thomas (Brenda) Martin and Jeffrey (Jennifer) Martin; grandchildren, Mandy, Jennie, Mallory, Julie, Jessie, Sallie and Jeffrey; step-grandchildren, Jeff, Josh, Michael, Chandler and Nolan; 15 great-grandchildren and two stepgreat-granddaughters.

Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Marl Martin, whom she married on August 12, 1950 and passed on March 2, 2018 and her siblings, Betty Beach, Fern Jarvis and Thad “Dick” Barker Jr.

Family and friends may visit from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at Champion Presbyterian Church located at 4997 Mahoning Avenue NW in Champion, with funeral services to follow at 5:00 p.m.

A private burial will take place Thursday, September 8, 2022 at Dugan Cemetery in Fowler Township.

Memorial contributions can be made in Helen’s memory to the Champion Presbyterian Church.

Memorial contributions can be made in Helen's memory to the Champion Presbyterian Church.

