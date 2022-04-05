YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen M. Stanovcak, 98 of Youngstown, passed away peacefully in her sleep at Canfield Healthcare Center on April 3, 2022.

Helen was born June 21, 1923, in Youngstown, a daughter of the late John and Margareta (Yursin) Stefanec and was a lifelong area resident.

Her husband, George Stanovcak, whom she married August 6, 1949, passed away May of 1995 and she has missed him everyday since his passing.

Helen loved her church and was a member of St. Dominic Parish. She enjoyed her morning walks and tending to her garden. Helen had a green thumb and grew beautiful flowers in her yard.

She leaves her son, Richard (Amy) Stanovcak of Canfield; her daughter, Sandra (Todd) Benton of Texas; a son-in-law, Terry Daprile of Canfield; seven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

Besides her parents and her husband, Helen was preceded in death by her daughter, Jackie Daprile.

There will be a memorial mass 10:00 am Friday, April 29, 2022 at St. Dominic Parish, 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown.

The family requests material tributes take the form of contributions for a mass in Helen’s memory at St. Dominic Parish.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes.

To send flowers to the family of Helen, please visit our floral store.