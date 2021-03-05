Helen Lucille Bush, Canfield, Ohio

CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Lucille Bush, 101, of Canfield passed away Wednesday evening, March 3, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

Helen was born August 14, 1919, in Canfield, the daughter of the late Wesley and Anna Belle (Godward) Coy.

She was a 1937 graduate of Canfield High School and had worked as a clerk for the family business, Coy Brothers Trucking in Canfield until 1976.

Helen was a lifelong member of Canfield Christian Church and she was very active within the church serving as a nursery attendant, as a Deaconess, a Sunday school teacher, a board member a choir member and she participated in the Christian Women’s Fellowship.

Helen leaves four granddaughters, Dawn Thaman, Dana Korn, Annie Bush and Katie O’Neil; five great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandsons and several nieces and nephews.

Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene F. Bush, whom she married October 5, 1940 and who passed away December 22, 1992. Helen was also preceded in death by her two sons, Merlyn and David Bush; sisters, Anna Shears, Esther Rice, Agnes Davis and Estella Schooley and brothers, Walter and Carl Coy.

Family and friends may call from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, March 9, 2021, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Canfield Chapel where services will be held at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to Canfield Christian Church in Helen’s name.

To send flowers to the family of Helen Lucille Bush please visit our Tribute Store.