WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Louise Abel Parker, age 78, of Warren went to be with her savior on October 22, 2022.

She was born on September 9, 1944, to the late Clarence and Christena Futscher Abel.

She was preceded in death by her parents; loving husband of 52 years Bruce L. Parker, Sr.; sisters, Donna Abel, and Arlene O’Shea; brother, Richard W. Abel; and granddaughter, Tiffany Parker.

She worked for most of her career until her retirement as a bookkeeper for Second National Bank of Warren.

Her faith was an important part of her life, helping as a Sunday school teacher and attending church as much as she could.

She also served her community as well by being the 1st female firefighter and EMT for Warren Township. She held multiple offices within the county and township women’s auxiliary fire department and helped in these roles for many years.

She enjoyed many hobbies and spending time with her family. She enjoyed crocheting and was an avid reader. Many years were spent camping and traveling across the country and even out of the country on a couple of occasions.

She is survived by her sons, Bruce L. (Renee) Parker, Jr., and Todd (Andrea) Parker; grandchildren, Thomas Parker and Emily Smith; great grandchildren, Aaron Ryan, Gabriel and Bruce Smith; sisters, Connie (Thomas) Jingo, Carolee Smith and Sandra Davis; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family.

Calling hours will be held 1:00 – 2:00 p.m. Saturday, October 29, 2022, with a funeral service to follow at 2:00 p.m. at Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel 180 Garfield Dr. NE Warren, OH 44483. Inurnment will be held at a later date in Pine Knoll Cemetery, Warren, Ohio.

Arrangements are being handled by the Lane Family Funeral Homes. Online condolences may be made at www.lanefuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Warren Township Fire Association, 4750 West Market St., Leavittsburg, OH 44430.

