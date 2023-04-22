WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen Linda LaBanc, age 81, of Warren passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Thursday, April 20, 2023.

She was born in Warren on December 25, 1941, to the late Kenneth and Helen Politsky James.

Linda was born and raised in Warren, she attended and graduated from St. Mary’s High School.

On January 28, 1960, she married her high school sweetheart, Paul LaBanc, spending 45 years together until his passing in 2005.

She worked at various jobs all while raising a family.

Her main joy in life was spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren, great-grandchildren and fur babies. She enjoyed gardening, puzzles and reading. She will be greatly missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her late husband, Paul LaBanc; daughter, Lisa LaBanc and sister, Kathy James.

She is survived by her daughters, Danielle (Michael) Kufchak, Michele (Geno) Matteotti and Nicole (Tim) Ady; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth James and sister, Margaret Zelinsky.

A private committal service will be held at a later date.

The family is in the care of Lane Funeral Home, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Drive NE Warren, OH 44483.

