AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L, Zimmerman, 53, passed away Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Shadyside Hospital – UPMC after a short battle with cancer.

Helen was born September 4, 1969, in Youngstown, the daughter of Donald Briar and Eleanore C. (Varner) Whitfill.

She was a 1987 graduate of East High School.

She was a loving wife, mother, momo and sister. Helen always felt that family was most important and loved spending her time with her family and friends.

She leaves her husband, David Zimmerman, whom she married April 2, 1995; four children, Jody Zimmerman of Boardman, Jessica Zimmerman of Austintown, Joseph Zimmerman of Boardman and David Zimmerman, Jr., of Austintown; five grandchildren, Arieonna, Chloe, Alexus, Myla and Brayden and two sisters, Diana Mattie of Boardman and Lora (Mike) McGlynn of Austintown.

Helen was preceded in death by her mother and several aunts and uncles.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Friday, January 6, at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel where services will be held at 6:00 p.m.

To send flowers to the family of Helen, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, January 3 at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV. Video will be posted here the day of airing.