Helen L. Hurst, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Helen L. Hurst, age 90, passed away peacefully Tuesday evening, December 8, 2020 at Continuing Healthcare of Niles.

Helen was born September 29, 1930 in Butler, Pennsylvania to the late Amos and Anna (Ray) Bellis.

Helen worked for the Joy Manufacturing Company in Franklin, Pennsylvania for 15 years as a product analyst before moving to Ohio. She then worked for 22 1/2 years at the Albert Guarnieri Company as an office manager.

Helen enjoyed traveling, reading and working outside. She loved being with her family, they were paramount to her.

Besides her parents, Helen is preceded in death by her husband, Corrie D. Hurst; her granddaughter, Jennifer Hurst; her brother, William Bellis; her sisters, Olive Bellis, Virginia Morris and Evelyn Murtha.

She is survived by her son, Peter Hurst of Warren; daughters, Susan (Harold) Bell of Franklin, Pennsylvania and Luanne (Richard) Knox of Warren; sister-in-law, Beverly Bellis; five grandchildren, Corey Hurst, Brianne (Chris) Gorman, Michael Bell, Erica Knox and Emily Knox; two great-grandchildren, Kayla Hurst and Amarrah Gorman; one great-great-grandson, Dawson and several nieces and nephews.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the Lane Funeral Homes, Roberts-Clark Chapel, 180 Garfield Dr. NE, Warren.

Social distancing and a face mask will be required to visit with the family.

Friends may call from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the Huff-Gutherie Funeral Home, 312 W Park Street, Franklin, PA 16323.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Monday, December 14, 2020 at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Hope Center for Cancer Care, 1745 Niles Cortland Road NE, Warren, OH 44484.

